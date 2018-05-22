BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One day after her passing, people whose lives were touched by Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio remembered her acts of professionalism and kindness.

Amy Santopietro is indebted to Ofc. Caprio who in January broke open an investigation into package thefts at homes around the holidays.

Caprio tracked down the thieves and then began the exhaustive work of reuniting the packages with their intended owners, including a handmade quilt which was to be a Christmas gift from Emily Santopietro’s grandmother.

“It makes me really upset because she put her hard work into this and someone just took it and didn’t even think about it’s not even theirs,” Emily said at the time.

In another case, Caprio spent hours with a family while on a call to prevent a young man from overusing a prescription drug. His grandmother, Elaine Rey, was there and witnessed the officer in action.

“I was just amazed at home young she was and how knowledgeable and compassionate she was. The words she used. And I think she made a difference and my heart goes out to the family,” Rey said Tuesday. “I want her family to know that she made a difference. I want her family to know that she was very compassionate about her job.”

Caprio was killed Monday while investigating a suspicious vehicle in Perry Hall.

Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan said the 29-year-old died from major head trauma to the head and torso. Her death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Sixteen-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris was arrested and charged as an adult in Caprio’s death. WJZ has learned that the three other suspects at-large were taken into custody Tuesday morning.

