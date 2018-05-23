BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A family with a special connection to fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio remembered her acts of professionalism and kindness.

Six months after it was stolen from their doorstep, the family’s quilt is sewn with the patchwork of a fallen officer’s police work.

“We are very honored and it’s a bittersweet ending to our story,” Amy Santopietro said. “But it makes it all the more special, just the same.”

Caprio’s connection with the family started in January when a pair of thieves suspected in 40 porch thefts were found and arrested. Baltimore County Police went above and beyond to reunite the quilt, among the recovered goods, with eight-year-old Emily — motivated by a message from grandma.

“To my shining star Emily love always mom mom Christmas 2017,” the message reads.

A viral post on social media connected them and got the quilt home.

The family learned this week that the officer credited with solving the crimes and busting the suspects was Caprio, who was killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon.

The incident inspired Emily to commemorate the officer who rescued the family keepsake.

“It’s honoring someone who helped you a lot to find something that you own,” Emily said.

It’s the common thread that’s binding a community that’s closer knit now more than ever — forever woven into one special quilt.

“When we look back years from now, maybe even generations from now, she will be very much part of the story,” Amy said.

Emily’s mother said that months ago she wanted to put together a photo book of the quilt’s journey but kept putting it off. She said perhaps the universe was telling her that its story wasn’t over yet.

Four teens have been arrested and charged in Caprio’s death.

