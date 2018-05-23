BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have charged all four suspects in Officer Amy Caprio’s murder as adults and they are being held without bail.

Darrell Ward, 15, Derrick Matthews, 16, and Eugene Genius, 17, are charged with burglary and first degree murder. Police also charged 16-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris Tuesday as an adult with first degree murder.

Police said the teens were burglarizing a home when Caprio responded to the neighborhood.

They had thrown a rock into a window to get inside the home on Linwen Way, stealing jewelry, cash and “anything they could get their hands on.”

Harris, who was arrested near where the Jeep was found abandoned, told a detective he had been waiting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle as other associates of his were in the process of committing a burglary, according to the probable cause statement.

Harris also told the detective that he “drove at the officer,” the statement said.

Police believe the four teens — including Harris — were acting together to commit a series of burglaries.

