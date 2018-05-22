BREAKING: 16-Year-Old Arrested, 3 Others In Custody After Baltimore County Police Officer Is Killed| Officer Identified As 29-Year-Old Amy Caprio

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Officer Amy Caprio, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a burglary in Baltimore County Monday afternoon.

The viewing will be held at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Rd. in Perry Hall, on Thursday, May 24.

The funeral will be held the next day, Friday, May 25, at Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Rd. in Fallston, with a service at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens after the funeral.

