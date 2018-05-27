Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As a torrential downpour hit Howard County, Maryland Sunday evening, Ellicott City was devastated by flash flooding in its historic downtown area.
Cars, furniture and walls could be seen swept away by the flood waters from the Patapsco River and Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Howard County.
Other parts of Maryland also saw flooding including the Catonsville area of Baltimore County and parts of Baltimore City.
This is video shared on social media from the flooding: