ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As a torrential downpour hit Howard County, Maryland Sunday evening, Ellicott City was devastated by flash flooding in its historic downtown area.

Cars, furniture and walls could be seen swept away by the flood waters from the Patapsco River and Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Howard County.

Other parts of Maryland also saw flooding including the Catonsville area of Baltimore County and parts of Baltimore City.

This is video shared on social media from the flooding:

Devastating flooding is hitting Main Street in Ellicott City again. Video courtesy of @JeremyHarrisTV. (WARNING: Explicit language) READ MORE: https://t.co/YVpCtgOaNq pic.twitter.com/mgtyj0C4Gr — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) May 27, 2018

my thoughts and prayers go out to old ellicott city. 🙏🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/LBZnJwR4nl — Emily Jackson (@emilyjj995) May 27, 2018

Ellicott City is getting hammered with a flash flood again today #ellicottcity #flood2018 pic.twitter.com/83oBxbBLg2 — NatstownFan (@NatstownFan) May 27, 2018

EC FLOOD: Another video courtesy of Brendan Nass & Pistachio Gallery on Main Street in #EllicottCity. pic.twitter.com/jklkawZKoV — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) May 27, 2018

#EllicottCity @wbaltv11 inside Tea On The Tiber in Old Ellicott City !! People trapped inside pic.twitter.com/QPPKHV811p — Tony_Holden (@TonyHol60685330) May 27, 2018

from the second floor of cottage antiques #ellicottcity pic.twitter.com/KdWpF1p0Hu — bry (@tube_ebooks) May 27, 2018

A wall of water taking over #ellicottcity right now. pic.twitter.com/Zx15gAievG — Liz McKernan (@LizMcKernan) May 27, 2018

Jessica Ur, a server at Pure Wine Cafe, took this video of the floodwaters in #EllicottCity. “There’s been about 3 or 4 cars that have floated down,” she says. pic.twitter.com/ToPtUjr9XQ — Colin Campbell (@cmcampbell6) May 27, 2018

Ellicott City is destroyed again. Damage downhill on Main Street looks devastatingly similar to that in 2016. pic.twitter.com/TLmv0raNHu — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) May 28, 2018