ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Drone 13 flew high above Ellicott City Monday not even 24 hours after the town was hit with a devastating flood.

The video shows the cleanup underway and some of the extensive damage downtown.

EC_Damage4 Main Street Ellicott City after the May 2018 flood

Officials are searching for a missing National Guardsman Eddison Hermond, who was last seen around 5:40 p.m. Friends said he was trying to help people trapped in the flood waters.

