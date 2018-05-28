WJZ WEATHER: State Of Emergency Issued For Ellicott City After Flash Flooding | Flood Warning For Parts Of MarylandWJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — One person has been reported missing in the aftermath of the flooding in Ellicott City. Eddison Hermond was reported missing around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

He was last seen in a white shirt and black shorts around 5:00 p.m. in parking lot D behind La Palapa Grill and Cantina at 8307 Main St., Ellicott City Md.

eddison hermond Man Reported Missing After Historic Ellicott City Flooding

Hermond was former Air Force and is now in the National Guard. Witnesses say he was swept towards the Patapsco River and emergency crews are looking for him.

If you have any information in regards to his whereabouts please contact Howard County Police.

