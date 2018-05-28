ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — One person has been reported missing in the aftermath of the flooding in Ellicott City. Eddison Hermond was reported missing around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

He was last seen in a white shirt and black shorts around 5:00 p.m. in parking lot D behind La Palapa Grill and Cantina at 8307 Main St., Ellicott City Md.

Hermond was former Air Force and is now in the National Guard. Witnesses say he was swept towards the Patapsco River and emergency crews are looking for him.

If you have any information in regards to his whereabouts please contact Howard County Police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook