ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has declared a State of Emergency for the entire state following heavy rain and flooding across Maryland.

Ellicott City saw historic flooding again Sunday afternoon, just two years after it was hit by devastating floods in July 2016.

The State of Emergency “will allow the state to efficiently coordinate support and provide additional assistance to local jurisdictions experiencing flooding conditions,” according to a release from the Governor’s office.

“The immediate focus is ensuring everyone is safe and secure,” Gov. Hogan said in a release. “The state will continue to provide all available resources to assist Howard County with their response to this extremely dangerous and ongoing situation. I strongly urge all Marylanders to monitor the weather, heed all warnings, and avoid the affected areas.”

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for parts of Maryland Monday following weekend thunderstorms.

Those affected by the storm who are in need of non-emergency assistance can call Howard County Police Department at 410-313-2200.

Click here to read the executive order from Gov. Hogan.

