BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash food watch goes into effects for parts of Maryland at 2:00 p.m. Thursday and continues throughout Thursday night.

The National Weather Service says numerous showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall are expected to approach the region this afternoon and continue past midnight. Localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted from 2:00 PM this afternoon through 2:00 AM Friday for much of the region. Be prepared to seek higher ground should flooding develop and warnings issued. Don't drive through flooded roadways, as this is a leading cause of death due to floods. pic.twitter.com/yQH298KKQn — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 31, 2018

WJZ meteorologist Marty Bass says showers will occur throughout Thursday with some peaks of sunshine. It will continue to rain throughout the weekend with the bulk of it coming Friday night into Saturday.

#WJZ Because of those showers in the forecast we have many counties under a Flood Watch. pic.twitter.com/BlWrfp9jU9 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) May 31, 2018

Bodies of water such as rivers and creeks could rise rapidly due to the heavy rain, potentially overflowing.

