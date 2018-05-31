MARYLAND FLOODING: Flags Fly At Half Staff In Honor Of Md. Veteran Killed In Flood | Residents Left In Limbo On When Rebuilding Process Can StartHoward Co. Officials Release 911 CallsHow To Help 

WJZ WEATHER: Maryland Flash Flood Watch Thursday Afternoon
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Flash flood watch, Maryland Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash food watch goes into effects for parts of Maryland at 2:00 p.m. Thursday and continues throughout Thursday night.

The National Weather Service says numerous showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall are expected to approach the region this afternoon and continue past midnight. Localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

WJZ meteorologist Marty Bass says showers will occur throughout Thursday with some peaks of sunshine. It will continue to rain throughout the weekend with the bulk of it coming Friday night into Saturday.

Bodies of water such as rivers and creeks could rise rapidly due to the heavy rain, potentially overflowing.

Stay with WJZ for updated weather forecasts.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch