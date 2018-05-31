Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rain and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay indoors.
From brew fests and arts festivals to concerts and more, there’s a lot to do!
Click on the links for more information, locations, times and tickets.
ALL WEEKEND:
- Annapolis Arts Week
- Annapolis Irish Festival
- Baltimore Ravens Beach Bash
- Capital Jazz Fest
- Frederick Festival of the Arts
- Naval Air Station Patuxent River Air Expo
- Paint Impressive Landscapes Using Photos
- Secret Garden Tour
- Salute The Troops at Port Discovery
- Western Maryland Blues Music Fest
FRIDAY:
- Chris Duarte at Rams Head in Annapolis
- Frederick Chorale Gala
- Ghost Tours of Historic Frederick
- Leukemia Cup Regatta Summer Cocktail Party
- Take Homelessness to Heart Benefit Concert
SATURDAY:
- 108 Music Series presents Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys
- A Night at the Oscars – Dancing for the Arts
- Annapolis Leukemia Cup Regatta
- Ballet Theatre of Maryland Annual School Performance – Dance on Fire
- Bay Bridge Paddle Race
- BSO Presents Music Box – Red, White and Blue
- CASA Wine and Craft Beer Festival
- Colleen’s BA 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run and Walk
- Figment Baltimore
- Great Grapes! Wine & Food Festival at Oregon Ridge
- Hope Garden Children’s Ballet Theatre presents – Pocahontas
- Imagination Bethesda
- Sandy Spring Museum Strawberry Festival
- Shrimp & BBQ Fest
- St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day
- St. Michaels Brewfest
- Strawberry Festival in Sykesville
SUNDAY:
- Baltimore VisionWalk
- BubbleBall at Patterson Park
- Taste of Wheaton
- Walk to Cure Arthritis – Baltimore
