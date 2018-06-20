BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 19-year-old Jordan McNair was remembered by hundreds of mourners Wednesday after the University of Maryland football player collapsed during practice and died weeks later.

It took a number of buses to bring hundreds of University of Maryland football players, coaches, staff, and students from College Park to the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore for McNair’s funeral.

They joined family members for a service of remembrance and celebration.

His roommate Johnny Jordan was among those who spoke.

“Jordan’s someone no one will ever forget. He’s one of the best friends, son, cousin, roommate, and teammate that anyone could ever hope for,” Jordan said during the service.

McNair collapsed May 29 following football practice. He was rushed to Shock Trauma for a liver transplant and died two weeks later.

The cause of his death has not been revealed, but the university is launching an independent review.

RELATED: UMD Hires Sports Medicine Consultant Following Football Player’s Death

An outside sports medicine and training consultant is being brought in.

“The prudent thing to do, the right thing to do when a situation like this arises, is to do a review,” Maryland’s AD Damon Evans said.

The review is expected to take 90 days to complete.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook