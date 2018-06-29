BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 41-year-old man who went overboard in the Chesapeake Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials believe Kevin Yates Sr of Queen Anne’s County fell overboard from a 40-foot powerboat somewhere between Kent Island and Herrington Harbor South. He’s been missing ever since.

RELATED: Search Continues For Man Who Went Overboard In Chesapeake Bay

The Coast Guard decided to suspend the search for Yates after conducting numerous searches with multiple agencies since the man went missing.

They covered 870 square nautical miles during the searched.

“Our hearts go out to the family; it’s the hardest decision to suspend a search like this,” said Cmdr. Matt Fine, the deputy commander at Sector Maryland-National Capital Region. “I would like to thank the seven port partners that searched with us. With the busy boating season, I just cannot stress enough the importance of everyone onboard wearing life jackets when on the water.”

Yates went missing around 2:45 p.m. Wedensday. The boat owner had gotten underway with Yates, who went below deck in transit. When he didn’t reappear an hour later, the owner searched the boat for him.

The on-scene weather, at the time of the incident, was reported as 25 knot winds, 4-to-5-foot seas and a water temperature of 75 degrees.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook