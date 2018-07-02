ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The alleged gunman in the Capital Gazette shooting last Thursday mailed threatening letters before his rampage at an Annapolis newspaper, according to police.

Anne Arundel County Police said that three letters were sent were sent to a lawyer, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals and a Baltimore City judge.

According to WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun, the letters were dated for June 28, the day of the shooting.

In the signed document, alleged shooter 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos said he was on his way to the newsroom “with the objective of killing every person present,” the Sun reports.

The letters have Ramos’ return address, according to what police told the Sun.

“They’ll examine them and see what the letters show,” Limansky said to the Sun. “It could point to different things. It could maybe open up another avenue of exploration.”

