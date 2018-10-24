BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of Baltimore’s markets, with a bruised reputation, got a visit from City leaders Wednesday.

Mayor Catherine Pugh, alongside Comptroller Joan Pratt, Council President Jack Young and Councilman Eric Costello met for a tour and lunch to meet with vendors and shoppers.

“The food is outstanding. Best crab cakes in the world. I had the rockfish, the crab cakes, the beets. The cucumbers. Joan had the oysters,” Pugh said.

It’s Baltimore tradition that goes back 236 years.

“She asked us how we’re doing, so we are truly struggling here,” said Steve Hyon, with Garden Produce.

Hyon’s stand, Garden Produce, has been serving fresh food here for 10 years. He said Lexington Market has struggled to regain customers since a rat was caught on camera in a bakery case in July.

Video Shows Rodent Running Across Bakery At Lexington Market

Even though vendors were disinfected and inspected by the Baltimore Health Department.

“Hopefully people can realize that we are working real hard to focus and clean and everything else. So people can still trust us, and come back to us,” Hyon said.

With a $30 million renovation plan promised for the historic market, there’s hope the trust and the customers could come back.

Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market To Get $30M Upgrade

“I hope it gets better. I hope the market get real better. I need a job, that’s why I said that,” said Tyrone Goines, a market employee.

Backed with full confidence by the mayor.

“It’s a good, great place to eat!” Pugh said.

Vendors say, at the very least, they hope this visit encourages others to stop by and try the food.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook