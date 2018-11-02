BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore City residents are hoping for a weekend of peace following multiple Halloween shootings that left three dead and four injured.

A Baltimore ceasefire weekend begins Friday and lasts 72 hours.

Baltimore Ceasefire 365 is committed to reducing violent crime in the city — and has hosted previous ceasefire weekends during the first weekend of February, August, and Mother’s Day weekend in May.

No Lives Lost During Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend

October was called the second-deadliest month of the year for Charm City, with The Baltimore Sun reporting that 34 people had been killed within 31 days.

The weekend challenge started in August 2017 with over 50 events held, and for 67 out the 72-hour ceasefire period, not a single murder had been reported during a time when a murder happening every 19 hours was a statistic.

Since then, the event has seen massive community outreach throughout the city and over social media.

You down with our lives mattering, or naw? #BaltimoreCeasefire #BaltimorePeaceChallenge this weekend, FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY… aka November 2nd-4th https://t.co/r3Ijsl87Uh — Baltimore Ceasefire (@BmoreCeasefire) November 1, 2018

3 Killed, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, 4 Others Wounded In Baltimore Halloween Shootings

There will be events running all over Baltimore between Nov. 2-4, ranging from paper crane making and live musical acts to community discussions about violence in the city.

To view the full list of events near you for this weekend’s Baltimore Ceasefire, visit their website.

