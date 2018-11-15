WJZ WEATHERMore Than 300 Crashes Reported Across Maryland
Maryland has had a number of mass shootings in the last two years.

Maryland has endured several deadly mass shootings over the past 13 months, including at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, and a granite business in Edgewood. The number of high-profile incidents also includes a school shooting in St. Mary’s County. For some, the violence has changed the perception that “it can’t happen here.”

