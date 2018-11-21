COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — It started with a cough. A few months later into her first semester at the University of Maryland, 18-year-old Olivia Paregol died from an Adenovirus-related illness.

Paregol, was one of six cases of the illness reported at the school and the only fatality.

“I was deeply saddened to learn that Olivia Paregol, a recent graduate of Glenelg High School passed away last weekend,” said Principal David Burton. “I know that the thoughts and prayers of the entire Glenelg staff and community go out to the Paregol Family during this difficult time. Olivia will always be remembered warmly as a Glenelg Gladiator.”

Adenoviruses are generally associated with the common cold, according to the CDC. Like the common cold, there are different strains which cause different illnesses. The strain currently going around UMD’s campus was identified as Adenovirus-7

While there is a test for adenovirus, the “first line” test doesn’t isolate any particular strain. Testing is usually considered for those who have a high fever, more severe symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, or those with a suppressed immune system.

UMD released a statement that it is working with health department officials to investigate the cause of the Adenovirus outbreak:

“The Maryland Department of Health is working with the University of Maryland and the Prince George’s County Health Department on an investigation into an Adenovirus outbreak. The Department was made aware of the outbreak on Monday, Nov. 12. Six cases have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.”

Near the start of the semester, the university found in a residence hall on campus. While mold can cause a person to become more prone to infections in general, UMD has stated that there is no significant connection between the mold exposure and the cases of adenovirus infections.

Students, especially those who have chronic medical issues or suppressed immune systems, are urged to visit the University Health Center or their personal doctor within two days of developing symptoms.

