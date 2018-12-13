  • WJZ 13On Air

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — At least 35 cases of adenovirus have been reported at the University of Maryland, College Park, attended by an 18-year-old who died of complications from the respiratory infection last month.

News outlets report that the university on Wednesday confirmed the count, which has climbed by five in a week. The university had announced that its dorms will be thoroughly disinfected to fight the outbreak over winter break in February.

Ten samples have been confirmed as adenovirus 7, a strain that can cause particularly severe illness.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring the campus outbreak. The first case was reported Nov. 1.

Freshman Olivia Paregol was immunosuppressed because of medication for Crohn’s disease and died Nov. 18.

