BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school nurse and aide were assaulted by a student at a Baltimore city school Wednesday morning.

According to city schools officials, the incident occurred at the National Academy Foundation around 11 a.m.

Union Forms Task Force As Another Schools Staffer Assaulted

Both staff members sustained injuries from the assault.

The student was taken into custody by city schools’ police and taken to the Department of Juvenile Service.

A source told WJZ that the student involved in Wednesday’s incident was the same student involved in an attack on a teacher in November.

“The student also faces consequences in accordance with the district’s code of conduct,” schools officials said in the statement to WJZ.

The city’s teacher union president Marietta English:

“Under no circumstances should this student have been allowed to be readmitted to NAF after assaulting the cafeteria worker in November. This is precisely the reason why the BTU formed the School Safety Task force so we could examine the Code of Conduct and strengthen the consequences that must be applied to students who assault school employees. In the coming weeks the Task Force will be releasing comprehensive recommendations on how we should move forward.”

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.

