COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Adenovirus can trigger a number of illnesses in people.

“Adenovirus is a common virus that can cause the common cold, cause pink eye, other infections. But normally does not cause people to get so sick unless they have a weakened immune system,” according Angela Crankfield-Edmond with Prince George’s County’s Health Department.

UMD Student Dies Of Adenovirus-Related Illness

Which Olivia Paregol did.

Crohns disease and an Adenovirus infection killed the University of Maryland student in November.

The university’s health center reports 43 cases to date, not a large number, in part because most of the 40,000 students have been on winter break.

That’s given the university a chance to treat thousands of dorm rooms and buildings, said campus health center Director Dr. David McBride.

“This particular virus can survive on surfaces for quite a long time, weeks to months, so that’s part of the reason we’ve done such an extensive job of cleaning these 4,600 rooms and high touch surfaces around campus,” McBride said.

University Of Maryland Confirms Adenovirus Cases Up To 40

It’s also prepared to put the word out to students to take precautions.

“I’m a TA. so I’ve had a few students that have missed class because of it,” said graduate student Frances Clark, “so definitely a good warning to have.”

“Cover your cough, wash your hands, stay away from people if you are sick,” said Crankfield-Edmonds. There’s one other preventative measure the university is strongly recommending.

“If students are sick particularly with a fever,” said McBride, “that they consider delaying a return to campus so they don’t give that infection to a fellow member of the community.”

