TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Three other teens charged in the death of Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio appeared in court Monday for a motions hearing, but plead guilty.
Darrell Ward, 15, Derrick Matthews, 16, and Eugene Genius, 17, were charged with burglary and first-degree murder after Caprio was run over by a 17-year-old Dawnta Harris driving a Jeep they were all riding in last May. The teens were all charged as adults.
The driver, Dawnta Harris, was found guilty in Caprio’s death on May 1, 2019.
Caprio had responded to a call about a burglary in progress when she confronted the teens inside a stolen Jeep. As she told them to get out of the car, they refused and instead drove toward the officer. She fired one shot, but was run down and died from her injuries.
Harris is set to be sentenced this month.
Great!! Spares her loved ones, coworkers and friends and the citizens of this county another trial reliving this horror and the severe anguish this inflicts on EVERYONE!! For that alone the accused deserve a “little” break in their sentencing. I have the utmost respect for their attorneys for doing what’s right and the defendants taking responcibility fot their actions over the heartless dirtbags representing the vicious murderer who ran her down! HE deserves LIFE WITH NO PAROLE!! Enjoy your 5×5 home with BUBBA!
Prayers to her family, coworkers and friends and all the citizens that have grieved along with her loved ones! God Bless you all and hoping for Gods’ comforts and healing mercy and love!!