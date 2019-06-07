Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Crime, Local TV, Officers, sexual assault allegation, Talker


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All 115 Baltimore police patrol cars taken out of service amid an investigation into a reported rape possibly involving one of the department’s officers have been returned to service.

BPD Detective Chakia “Niki” Fennoy said in an email Friday the investigation is still ongoing and officers are following up on leads.

The department pulled the cars earlier this week after a woman reported an assault Sunday. She told police she had been inside a squad car at some point but did not say it had happened in the car.

