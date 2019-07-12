Comments
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County police officer involved in a fatal shooting at Duke’s Motel last week has been identified.
The department said Officer McCampbell, a 20-year veteran of the force currently assigned to the tactical unit, has been placed on routine administrative leave.
He has not been involved in any prior shootings.
43-year-old Kareem Omar Morgan was killed July 6 as police executed search and arrest warrants at the room he was staying at in Duke’s Motel on Pulaski Highway. Morgan reportedly shot at officers attempting to serve the warrants, who then returned fire.
Morgan had been wanted in connection with a domestic shooting in Rosedale earlier that day.