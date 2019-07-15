BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four more members of the “Hillside Enterprise” gang that operated in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood have been sentenced to between 14 and 23 years behind bars for their roles in murders, attempted murders, robberies and dealing drugs.
Three of the sentences were handed down Monday, while a fourth was determined Friday.
Kevin “What What” Horsey, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Terrell “Relly” Luster, 30, was sentenced to 23 years, Caesar Rice, 27, was sentenced to 22 years and Michael “Pee Wee” Evans, 25, was sentenced to 14 years. All four were also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
According to plea agreements, the group admitted to distributing drugs, mainly powder and crack cocaine, heroin, oxycodone and marijuana, on behalf of the gang.
All four also admitted to taking part in or being present at multiple shootings.
Another gang member who was sentenced last month admitted to attempting to kill a police officer, the justice department said.
The ATF is still searching for another man in connection with the case. Deaven Raeshawn “Gotti” Cherry, 22, of Baltimore, faces federal charges of drug and racketeering conspiracies.
Officials believe Cherry is still in the Baltimore area. A $10,000 reward is available for information that leads to his arrest.
Courtesy: ATF Baltimore