



The Baltimore police sergeant injured in a fatal shooting at a methadone clinic on Maryland Avenue last week was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Bill Shiflett, a 25-year veteran of the force, was shot in the abdomen as officers rushed inside the Man Alive clinic Monday morning after receiving a call of an armed man inside the building.

When officers confronted the man, Ashanti Pinkney, 49, he began shooting at them, prompting officers to return fire. Shiflett was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time but the bullet hit him below the vest.

Shiflett’s doctor said Sunday his physical condition was improving and his spirits are high.

“He was chipper. Happy to see us. But of course, he wanted his alone time, reflecting, spending time with his family,” said BPD Lt. Col. Kevin Jones.

A crowd gathered at Shock Trauma with balloons and flowers to wish Shiflett well on his recovery. Among them were members of his law enforcement family.

“We have this family of ours that gave them support when they needed it,” Jones said. “They are optimistic for the future and hopefully for a speedy recovery.”

Shiflett is expected to make a full recovery, but his doctor said it will still be a strenuous one to two more months.

“We were able to get it fixed, and we hope he will make a full recovery and go back to work or whatever he wants to do,” said Dr. Tom Scalea.

A phlebotomist at the clinic, David Caldwell, 52, was also killed. His family told WJZ he had expressed safety concerns about getting into and out of the clinic prior to the shooting.