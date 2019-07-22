FINKSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — An 89-year-old man was killed by a falling tree in Carroll County Monday evening, officials said.
The incident happened at his home in the 2900 block of Bloom Road in Finksburg. First responders were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the man had been in the driveway when the tree fell. He was trapped underneath.
Crews moved the tree off the victim and attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An initial investigation showed the man was standing in the driveway when high winds caused by a thunderstorm caused the tree to fall.
Severe storms also knocked out power to thousands of people across Maryland and sent trees falling onto homes and vehicles.
