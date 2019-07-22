



Severe weather is possible Monday afternoon and evening, following an intense week of heat in Maryland.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges and Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, Worcester counties and Baltimore City until 10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for portions of Baltimore and Harford counties until 5 p.m. Portions of Cecil and Kent counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cecil and Kent County in MD until 5:15pm. @wjz #mdwx — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 22, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore and Harford County in MD until 5:00pm. @wjz #mdwx — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 22, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges and Queen Anne's County in MD until 10:00pm. @wjz #mdwx — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 22, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, Worcester and Baltimore City in MD until 10:00pm. @wjz #mdwx — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 22, 2019

A heat advisory is also in effect for the Eastern Shore where the heat index could reach up to 104 degrees in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, and Wicomico counties.

#mdwx That current 89° is -5 from 24 hours ago. Thats the good news,..standby for Tweet #2 and some more hood news thats no so great. (It will make sense.) pic.twitter.com/GnOJoQg3dA — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 22, 2019

A flash flood watch will go into effect for much of the state from 3 p.m. to late Monday night.

Maryland Weather: Heat Advisory, Flash Flood Watch Issued

#mdwx Tweet 2. Temp down, but here comes the rain, the front that will deliver us some problematic weather later on. But that will deliver us cooler, less humid conditions by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1fQOy7SM5c — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 22, 2019

#mdwx Some heavy rain is possible with storms later on. pic.twitter.com/VhDniFHrZ6 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 22, 2019

