WJZ WEATHER17,000 Without Power After Storms
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, Flash flood watch, heat advisory, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Severe thunderstorm warning, Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Talkers, Weather


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather is possible Monday afternoon and evening, following an intense week of heat in Maryland.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges and Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, Worcester counties and Baltimore City until 10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for portions of Baltimore and Harford counties until 5 p.m. Portions of Cecil and Kent counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m.

 

A heat advisory is also in effect for the Eastern Shore where the heat index could reach up to 104 degrees in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, and Wicomico counties.

A flash flood watch will go into effect for much of the state from 3 p.m. to late Monday night.

Maryland Weather: Heat Advisory, Flash Flood Watch Issued

