BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Book Bank van was returned to the group’s parking lot Friday, but it was vandalized.
The van was stolen from a warehouse on Union Avenue in north Baltimore sometime between late in the day July 22 and the early morning hours of July 23.
Program manager Kimberly Crout came to work at the Maryland Book Bank that day and was surprised to find the van not there.
“We noticed it was gone, so really within hours we had to scramble to figure out what we were going to be doing,” Crout said.
Crout said the van travels all over Baltimore, picking up thousands of book donations for homes, schools and libraries for kids.
The Maryland Book Bank recently began asking for donations to buy a new van through GoFundMe.
