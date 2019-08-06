WJZ WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings For Baltimore City, Baltimore County
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, Flooding, Local TV, Maryland Weather, severe thunderstorm, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe storms brought flooding to parts of Baltimore Tuesday night.

Numerous WJZ viewers sent in videos and photos of cars up to their hoods in water.

Twitter User @SarahBalt42 posted multiple photos of a man being rescued from the roof of his car near Eden and Fleet streets in southeast Baltimore.

Courtesy: Twitter User @SarahBalt42

The city’s office of emergency management reports multiple manhole covers are popping up due to flooding.

The city’s firefighter’s union said their members are responding to multiple fires and requests for services in the wake of the storm.

The city and Baltimore County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m. and a flash flood warning until 9 p.m.

If you have photos and videos of the storm you can safely share, send them via email to newsroom@wjz.com or use #BeOnWJZ on social media.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments