



Severe storms brought flooding to parts of Baltimore Tuesday night.

Numerous WJZ viewers sent in videos and photos of cars up to their hoods in water.

Twitter User @SarahBalt42 posted multiple photos of a man being rescued from the roof of his car near Eden and Fleet streets in southeast Baltimore.

The city’s office of emergency management reports multiple manhole covers are popping up due to flooding.

There have been reports of manholes popping up due to the heavy rains and water run off. Avoid walking across any street, open manholes may not be seen under water. Do not attempt to walk or drive through moving water. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/JYAncKEjFB — Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) August 6, 2019

The city’s firefighter’s union said their members are responding to multiple fires and requests for services in the wake of the storm.

Our members have their hands full right now with multi fires and request for services from the storm that just hit the city. pic.twitter.com/vvXhtqPrTT — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 6, 2019

The city and Baltimore County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m. and a flash flood warning until 9 p.m.

