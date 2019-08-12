



Wounded Baltimore City Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington is still recovering at the hospital—and promised “I’ll be back” in a video with Commissioner Michael Harrison over the weekend.

“I’m Commissioner Mike Harrison and I’m with Sergeant Isaac Carrington who wants to go say something to you,” Harrison said in the video.

Just days after being shot, Sgt. Carrington said “I love ya’ll. I’m 10-8. I’ll be back.”

The sergeant has undergone several surgeries since he was shot Thursday afternoon in front of his home in northeast Baltimore.

After the shooting, a Baltimore City Fire Department Rapid Response Team was able to get him loaded onto an ambulance and on his way to Shock Trauma “in less than a minute” according to BCFD.

The team is made up of firefighters and paramedics and is deployed thousands of times every year in Baltimore City, said Deputy Chief Mark Fletcher.

“That’s the difference between life and death,” Fletcher said of the need for quick responses. “In this case, it worked perfectly.”

In a statement police released Monday, the department wrote, “Sergeant Carrington remains at Shock Trauma being treated for his injuries. The Carrington family appreciates everyone who has reached out to offer support and prayers.”

The family has asked for privacy.

Police said Carrington was talking to his neighbor while off-duty when an Acura pulled up and a masked gunman got out and demanded their property.

They ran in opposite directions, and the gunman chased Sgt. Carrington, shooting him several times.

RELATED COVERAGE:

City Council President Brandon Scott has visited Sgt. Carrington in the hospital and has known his family for years.

“We have to hunt down the individuals who are doing these shootings and robberies and any other shooting and robbery in the city of Baltimore. We just hope and pray that Ike continues to fight and that he comes out on top, but we have to be better as a city as we work together to deal with this disease of gun violence,” Scott said.

In their search for suspects, police have stopped two dark blue Acura sedans, on Friday it led to an arrest of two men in a TL that was more than a decade old.

Then on Saturday, police made an arrest after the pursuit of a newer Acura TLX. In each case, the suspects were not connected to the shooting.

There is a $19,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

The city’s police union is also accepting donations to help Carrington’s family.