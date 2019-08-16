



Tire thieves strike again! This time in Baltimore County, swiping four tires off a Dodge Challenger belonging to Anthony Mormile.

An SUV in Anne Arundel County was hit the first week of August, another car left on blocks in Howard County earlier this week and now the vehicle in Mays Chapel sadly sits on concrete blocks.

RELATED STORIES:

Mormile said he went to leave for work before 5 am Tuesday morning and saw his dark blue Dodge Challenger stripped of its tires and rims, totaling about $2400. “You work hard to get a car like this,” he said.

After calling Baltimore County police to file a report Mormile said his insurance company and the sales rep at Goodyear have all been very helpful in getting him set up for new tires, but having to uber everywhere for the last few days have been frustrating. “I feel violated. I feel like I got jacked. My tires are gone. This has to stop,” said Mormile.

The community, according to Mormile, is safe and everyone watches out for each other. He told his neighbor, who came out to see what was going on, that these thieves must have a system that works to move so quickly. Mormile said, “They do this in 90 seconds and they’re gone. They’re like a NASCAR team; they got a drill and as a matter of fact, I think they practice.”

Baltimore County police, Howard County police and Anne Arundel County police encourage anyone who has seen suspicious activity or may have captured these thefts on home surveillance systems, to report them to their department immediately.