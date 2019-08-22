Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The trial for a man accused of opening fire at his Edgewood workplace in October 2017 has been postponed until next year.
Radee Prince is accused of shooting five people, three fatally, at Advanced Granite Solutions before fleeing the state. He was later arrested in Delaware.
In April, he was deemed competent to stand trial after a judge had previously determined he needed further mental health evaluation.
Court records show his trial is now scheduled to begin March 23, 2020.
