BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The viewing for the son of Coppin State University’s head baseball coach will be held Thursday afternoon.
Sherman Reed, Jr., 31, was shot and killed in southwest Baltimore last Thursday. Police said he was shot in the head in the 3800 block of West Patapsco Avenue. He died at the scene.
A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at March Life Center.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday.
No arrests have been made in his death so far.
