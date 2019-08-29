Filed Under:4 people Injured, Baltimore City, Crime, Death, Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) Four people were shot, one fatally, in east Baltimore early Thursday morning.

Officers received a report of a shooting that took place in the 2500 block of E. Monument Street around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three teens and one woman were rushed to an area hospital. Two of the teens, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, were expected to recover from their wounds.

The 33-year-old woman was also expected to recover from her gunshot wound.

The fourth victim, a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with Information is advised to call Baltimore police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

