BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s almost the end of summer as the kids prepare to go back to school. So here’s a few things you can do in Maryland to enjoy your last few days of summer break.

This is the last weekend to attend The Maryland State Fair and The Renaissance Festival, but there are other fun and exciting events to partake in this Labor Day weekend.

Click on the links for more information on locations, times and tickets.

ALL WEEKEND (Some Through Labor Day)

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

For Maryland-wide events, click here. For things to do in Baltimore, go here

 

