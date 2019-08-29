Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s almost the end of summer as the kids prepare to go back to school. So here’s a few things you can do in Maryland to enjoy your last few days of summer break.
This is the last weekend to attend The Maryland State Fair and The Renaissance Festival, but there are other fun and exciting events to partake in this Labor Day weekend.
Click on the links for more information on locations, times and tickets.
ALL WEEKEND (Some Through Labor Day)
- Craft Your Own Cocktail Tour
- Maryland Renaissance Festival
- 61st Annual Labor Labor Day White Marlin Tournament
- 3rd Annual Baltimore Comedy Festival
- The Maryland State Fair
- Selina Entertainment presents Red Carpet Concert
- Baltimore Vegan Restaurant Week
FRIDAY
- Bel Pre August Wine Tasting
- Ricky Wise & The Dirty Unit
- Baltimore Bike Party – Go With Mixolo
- Eric Roberson featuring DJ Tanz and Brian Christopher
SATURDAY
- Billie Holiday Music & Arts Festival (Fri-Sat)
- Baltimore Water Lantern Festival
- Zoo Bop
- Berlin Shakespeare on Main Street
SUNDAY
For Maryland-wide events, click here. For things to do in Baltimore, go here.
