BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Police Department spokesperson T.J. Smith, rumored to be considering running for mayor in 2020, said Friday he’s “closing in on a final decision” on whether to run for the city’s top job.
“I have spoken to a diverse team of thinkers and problem solvers who all want the same thing; the very best for our region and city,” Smith wrote on Facebook Friday night. “I have been humbled to be asked by a cross section of people to give serious thought and consideration to being a candidate and that is exactly what I have been doing.”
Smith currently serves as the spokesperson for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
Eleven candidates have filed paperwork with the state indicating they plan to run for mayor.
Current mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who took the job upon the resignation of former mayor Catherine Pugh, is mulling his own bid for the seat after initially saying he would not seek re-election. He has not publicly announced a decision.
