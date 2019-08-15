BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The list of candidates seeking the mayor’s chair in Baltimore continues to grow, with a tenth person expected to officially declare her candidacy Friday.
Campaign officials for Pastor Shannon Wright said she will announce her run Friday afternoon. Wright had previously run for city council president as a Republican in 2016.
In a news release announcing her candidacy, Wright said former Mayor Catherine Pugh’s resignation led her to run for the office.
“I am entering this race because I want to clean up the city in which the Democrats have made a mess of, I want to make sure that this city works for everyone and that its citizens are proud of its leadership again,” she said the release.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- 7th Candidate To File Papers To Run For Baltimore Mayor
- Actress Rain Pryor Vane Files Paperwork To Run For Baltimore City Council; 8 Candidates Officially Running For Mayor
- Young 2020? Mayor Mulls Running For Re-Election To Baltimore’s Top Job
Nine other candidates, eight of whom are running as Democrats, have filed paperwork to run for mayor, including:
- William G. Herd
- Carlmichael “Stokey” Cannady
- Lou Catelli
- Lynn Sherwood Harris
- Ralph E. Johnson, Jr.
- James Hugh Jones, II
- Dante C. Swinton
- Rikki Vaughn
- Frederick Ware-Newsome
Incumbent Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who took over after Pugh’s resignation, is reportedly mulling a re-election bid, though he has not officially filed paperwork with the state elections board as of Wednesday afternoon.
So far, no candidates have officially filed to run for city council president.
You must log in to post a comment.