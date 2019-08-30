



Three Baltimore men were convicted Friday in a number of charges stemming from gang activity in east Baltimore, Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said.

The three men, Robert Lewis, 39, Keith Worthington, 34, and Harvey Turner, 30, were members of a subgroup of the Bloods gang called “500” or “500 L” that operated throughout the state, but was based in the 2500 block of Jefferson Street and 400 block of North Rose Street in east Baltimore, the attorney general’s office said.

The gang reportedly sold numerous drugs to undercover officers.

Lewis was convicted of gang participation, illegal transfer of a regulated firearm, conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances and two counts of distribution of a non-controlled substance represented to be a controlled dangerous substance, among other things, Frosh’s office said.

He was also convicted of being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Officials said testimony revealed Lewis provided the weapon used to murder Sebastian Dvorak, a popular Canton bartender, in 2017.

Lewis then reportedly helped a gang member hide the gun and change his appearance to avoid law enforcement.

Sentencing for Lewis has been scheduled for December 2.

Worthington was convicted of more than a dozen drug counts as well as gang participation, illegal possession of a shotgun by a disqualified person, illegal possession of a sawed-off shotgun and illegal possession of ammunition, among others.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for November 26.

Turner was convicted of gang participation, conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances and distribution of a non-controlled substance represented to be a controlled dangerous substance, among others.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 15.

In June, a judge declared a mistrial in the case against Malik Mungo, 19, who was accused of killing Dvorak.

Attorneys had argued Mungo was a member of the gang, while his defense said he wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger.

Another trial is scheduled for January.