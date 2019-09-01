Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that occurred on the 900 block of North Monroe Street Saturday night.
At approximately 11:35 pm, police were called to a reported shooting on the 900 block of North Monroe Street. When police arrived, they discovered four adult males ages 15,17,19 and 22 years old, all suffering from gunshot wounds.
Three of the men had been shot in their legs, while the fourth was shot in the chest. The victims were transported to area hospitals by medics.
Western District Shooting detectives were sent to the scene and have assumed control of the investigation.
This shooting marks the third quadruple shooting that has occurred this week.
Related: Woman Killed In Quadruple Shooting Inside Baltimore Home
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.
You must log in to post a comment.