BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with nearly 2.4 million Marylanders expected to hit the road this year. Despite that, gas prices in the state are down.
The unofficial end of summer, heavy traffic is expected to continue Monday night. Low gas prices may be one of the reasons.
“Gas prices in Maryland are averaging about 28 to 30 cents less than this time last year,” said Regina Cooper Averella with AAA Mid-Atlantic.
The state’s gas prices at the start of the holiday weekend averaged $2.46 per gallon, 13 cents below the national average.
Those prices were possibly the cheapest Labor Day weekend average in three years, which drivers took note of.
“They were pretty low. When we left from New Jersey they were like maybe $2.59,” said New Jersey residents Tiffany and Evelyn Acosta.”It was a little higher up north and then down here it was actually a little lower than we expected.”
While Monday night travel is expected to be particularly busy, the state highway administration is taking steps to keep drivers moving by suspending non-emergency lane closures until Tuesday.
