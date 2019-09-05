Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kids and teens looking for something to do on a Saturday will now have the option of visiting any one of Baltimore’s recreation centers.
All 44 rec centers will begin opening their doors on Saturdays starting this weekend after the city council approved $2.6 million in funding for the recreation and parks department earlier this year.
- The money allowed the department to hire 43 more staff members and add programming for the extended hours.
The last time the majority of the centers were open on Saturdays was in the 1970s, the parks department said.
Thirty-six of the facilities will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., while the eight BALT Program locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
