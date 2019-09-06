Comments
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — More than 591,000 visitors and exhibitors headed to the Maryland State Fair this year, a more than four percent increase from last year.
Fair officials said nice weather and schools starting after Labor Day contributed to the increased attendance at the 138th state fair.
The 12-day fair saw some early excitement when a bull got loose on the streets of Timonium. It was later corralled and taken back to the fair.
Fair officials also increased security this year in the wake of several mass shootings across the U.S., including at a festival in California.
