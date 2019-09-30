Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been arrested for stabbing and killing his brother and beating his grandmother in Baltimore over the weekend.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been arrested for stabbing and killing his brother and beating his grandmother in Baltimore over the weekend.
Trever McDole has been identified as that man, who was seen running naked from an East Baltimore home after a fatal stabbing on E. Lafayette Street at around 1 p.m. Saturday.
When police arrived to investigate, they saw McDole running from the home and found a 57-year-old man with stab wounds.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Naked Man Fleeing Scene Of Fatal Stabbing In Baltimore Arrested As Person Of Interest
- Baltimore Homicide Rate Climbs To 255; Non-Fatal Shootings Top 600 Mark
They also found a 75-year-old woman unconscious and injured.
He faces numerous charges, including first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and assault with a deadly weapon.
You must log in to post a comment.