Comments
JACOBSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County firefighter who suffered a cardiac event while responding to a call a little over a week ago is up and moving again — and he decided to pay a visit to the firefighter who helped save his life.
JACOBSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County firefighter who suffered a cardiac event while responding to a call a little over a week ago is up and moving again — and he decided to pay a visit to the firefighter who helped save his life.
Capt. Donald Kelley collapsed on the floor of an engine bay at the Lake Shore Fire Station on September 22 as his team prepared to respond to a fire call. Firefighter Tim Reed found him unconscious and performed CPR until more help arrived.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Firefighter Who Collapsed While Responding To Call Recovering From Surgery
- Anne Arundel County Fire Department Crew Member Has Medical Emergency While Responding To A Fire
He was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where he underwent a three-hour surgery to unblock his arteries.
Just eight days after the ordeal, he was back visiting Reed at Station 10 in Jacobsville to share his gratitude.
“It was GREAT to see Captain Kelley up and walking around!” the county’s fire department said in a Facebook post.
The department credited quick action by first responders as making a big difference in saving Kelley’s life.
You must log in to post a comment.