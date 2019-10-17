BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of the United States, including Maryland, will see warmer and wetter conditions this winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center put out its winter outlook Thursday. The agency says the northern U.S. from Montana to Maryland has a fair chance of seeing more precipitation than average between December and February.
While the entire country has a likelihood of warmer-than-average or average temperatures during the winter, NOAA says some areas could still see cold conditions.
Warmer-than-average temperatures have been the name of the game in 2019; last month tied for the hottest September on record for the planet, NOAA said Wednesday.
NOAA’s prediction is the opposite of what the Farmers’ Almanac says will happen in the state; in August, the publication put out its annual edition in which it said the eastern two-thirds of the country would be cooler and wetter than normal, which it dubbed a “polar coaster.”
