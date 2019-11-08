By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Cold, Local TV, Snow, Talkers, Weather


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Record-breaking cold weather is expected Friday night into Saturday morning for parts of Maryland.

A cold front came in overnight Thursday dropping temps Friday morning into the mid-40s.

Some snow flurries were reported across parts of Maryland Friday.

The forecast low for Friday night into Saturday is 24 degrees. The record is 25 degrees in 2003.

A few more snowflakes are in store for us early next week.

It would be Monday night into Tuesday —  snow is a possibility, but it’s looking like more rain for us in Baltimore.

We want to see your weather photos! Send us your photos and videos using #BeOnWJZ or email newsroom@wjz.com. 

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments