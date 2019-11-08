BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Record-breaking cold weather is expected Friday night into Saturday morning for parts of Maryland.
A cold front came in overnight Thursday dropping temps Friday morning into the mid-40s.
Happy #PurpleFriday! Temps will stop in the mid 40s this afternoon with mid 20s on deck tonight into Saturday morning. #Yikes #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/sT8EFknt4D
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 8, 2019
Some snow flurries were reported across parts of Maryland Friday.
❄️❄️❄️❄️ https://t.co/GZWc1WkLB9
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 8, 2019
The forecast low for Friday night into Saturday is 24 degrees. The record is 25 degrees in 2003.
A few more snowflakes are in store for us early next week.
It would be Monday night into Tuesday — snow is a possibility, but it’s looking like more rain for us in Baltimore.
