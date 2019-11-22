  • WJZ 13On Air

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies in Harford County are looking for information that will lead to the arrest of 16-year-old Anthony Lamar Martin Jr.

Martin is wanted in the murder of 40-year-old Joshua Dwayne Crouse on Nov. 1 in Edgewood. They’ve been looking for him since Nov. 4.

The Harford Sheriff’s Office report deputies on foot patrol heard gunshots in the area of Gempler Way and Brookside Drive around 3:19 a.m.

They ran over and found Crouse, of Joppa, lying in the roadway in the 1800 block of Gempler Way suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead around 3:50 a.m.

Detectives identified Martin as a suspect.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Martin’s arrest.

