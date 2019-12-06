



Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Look no further: there are a number of events happening in the Baltimore area that are sure to get you and your loved ones in the holiday spirit or widen your horizons.

$1 Days At National Aquarium

Check out the National Aquarium in Baltimore for just $1 per person this weekend! Tickets normally start at $30, so this is quite a deal!

You Can Visit The National Aquarium In Baltimore For $1 This Weekend

The aquarium expects peak crowds during the event and tickets could sell out, so arrive early. Tickets are available in-person only at the aquarium’s box office starting at 10 a.m.

What: $1 Days At National Aquarium

$1 Days At National Aquarium Where: 501 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

501 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $1

P.S. The aquarium isn’t the only area attraction offering discounted events this weekend. Check out this list for all 13!

LIST: You Can See These 13 Baltimore Attractions For $1 Or Less This Weekend

Washington Monument Holiday Lights

The stage is set and the lights have been hung: Baltimore’s Washington Monument is ready for the holiday season! While the official lighting ceremony happened on Thursday, the lights will be on display through the new year for all to enjoy.

Deck The Halls: Washington Monument Lighting Marks Holiday Season In Baltimore

What: Washington Monument Holiday Lights

Washington Monument Holiday Lights Where: 699 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

699 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 When: Daily through the new year

Daily through the new year Cost: Free

Towson Winterfest

One of the most visible parts of Towson’s Winterfest happened Friday night: the Christmas tree in the traffic circle downtown was lit LIVE on WJZ! Check out the tree as you stop by some of the other Winterfest activities.

Happening this weekend: have breakfast with the Grinch and Buddy the Elf!

What: Breakfast with the Grinch and Buddy the Elf

Breakfast with the Grinch and Buddy the Elf Where: Charles Village Pub, 19 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

Charles Village Pub, 19 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Towson, MD 21204 When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon Cost: $6.99 for kids ages 2-9; $13.99 for those 10+

For a full list of Winterfest activities, click here.

Holiday Open House At Government House

Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan are hosting a holiday open house at Government House Saturday afternoon. The event is free, but visitors are asked to consider bringing an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

The First Lady and I invite you and your family to a Holiday Open House this Saturday at Government House! All are welcome free of charge, but we ask that visitors consider bringing an unwrapped toy for @MDSP to collect for @ToysForTots_USA.

Learn more: https://t.co/WCPZSUpddR pic.twitter.com/BLs4zo1D21 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 3, 2019

What: Holiday Open House

Holiday Open House Where: Government House, 110 State Circle, Annapolis, MD 21401

Government House, 110 State Circle, Annapolis, MD 21401 When: Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Free

Christmas Village in Baltimore

Want to check out an authentic German Christmas village without flying across the ocean? This is the place for you! Baltimore’s Christmas Village opened at the Inner Harbor on November 23 and runs through December 24.

What: Christmas Village in Baltimore

Christmas Village in Baltimore Where: Inner Harbor between Harborplace and the Maryland Science Center

Inner Harbor between Harborplace and the Maryland Science Center When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: Free

For more information, click here.

Written by WJZ digital content producer Logan Reigstad