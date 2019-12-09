BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young wants to turn the town purple!
He’s asking all Baltimore residents and businesses to show their support for the Ravens in their primetime home game this week, by “bathing Baltimore City in purple light”.
The Department of General Services began installing purple light fixtures on city buildings Monday, and on Monday night, the Bromo Seltzer Tower, the War Memorial and City Hall Dome will light up purple.
The City’s homepage also got a purple makeover.
The mayor congratulated the team and said it is always great for Baltimore- and its hotels, restaurants and bars- when the Ravens are winning, and noted the City will benefit from fans coming to watch and cheer on the Ravens together.
“We are witnessing greatness before our eyes,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young in part in a statement. “The Ravens have been on a magical run and we want to do everything we can as a city to support the team and help keep that momentum going.
