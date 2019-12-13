BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a celebration on the field for the Ravens after they clinched the AFC North title following their win against the Jets.
And it became even more entertaining when Mark Ingram began interviewing the team’s record-breaking quarterback.
NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews was interviewing Lamar Jackson about breaking Michael Vick’s record when she gave Ingram the mic and allowed the running back to ask Jackson a question.
“Aka Action Jackson, aka Era 8 apparel … alright L, you broke Michael Vick’s record man, you’re the AFC North champions for the second year in a row, how it feel man? Tell me how it feel L freaky?” Ingram asked.
“It feel good, but you know we got a lot of season left to play and we got two more banners to hang up,” Jackson said.
“So you telling me the story unwritten,” Ingram asked.
“Unwritten right now,” Jackson responded.
“Book unfinished,” Ingram said.
“Right,” said Jackson.
“Congratulations brother on breaking Vick’s record and being the GOAT MVP that you are,” Ingram said.
Ingram then tossed back to the NFL studio.
